Interesting! All you need to know about how Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain met

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria has been a national crush ever since she has made her debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2. Her love life is always of interest to her fans. The actress recently took to her social media account where she openly announced her relationship with actor Aadar Jain.

Tara shared a childhood picture where she is holding a telephone in her hand. She tagged Aadar Jain and depicted how she is on phone most of the time during the lockdown and how much she misses him. The post immediately became a hit, squashing all the rumours about her link-ups with her co-stars.

Tara and Aadar seem to be madly in love with each other. So do you want to know how this cute couple met for the first time? Well, we have all the details about it.

If the rumours are to be believed, Tara and Aadar first met at a Diwali Party. The two immediately started liking each other and have been dating since.

From family gatherings to attending parties together in B-town, the duo has been enjoying each other's company.

On the other hand, Aadar Jain doesn’t hide his love either. Aadar took to his page captioned a post, ‘When I am with you…. Always with you’ and tagged Tara Sutaria in it.

If the sources are to be believed, the two have decided to get married during their recent visit to Goa.

Well, Tara will next be seen in the movie Tadap with newcomer Ahan Shetty. The film is directed by Milan Lutaria.

