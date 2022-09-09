Interesting! All You Need to Know About National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's Family! Read more!

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna has quickly skyrocketed to become one of the most desirable actors in the country. With her charming smile and cute antics, she has gone on to become the National Crush of the country.

She has proven her mantel by being a part of some of the most amazing movies in the down South. She is one of the biggest stars in South India. While the A-lister already had a massive fandom across the nation, her popularity saw an exponential rise after the success of the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

Her role as Srivalli has garnered her a lot of praise and appreciation. Everything she touches turns to gold. Rashmika is all set to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie "Goodbye," starring the legendary Amitabh Bacchan and the enigmatic Neena Gupta. The trailer was recently launched and has received rave reviews.

But while all these eyes have been on Rashmika, not a lot is known about her family. So, we decided to tell you all about Rashmika’s family.

The Parents:

Rashmika was born in Virajpet, Karnataka to Mr. Madan Mandanna, who is reportedly a coffee estate owner. According to the reports, he also owns a function hall or banquet named Serenity.

Rashmika’s mother, Mrs. Suman Mandanna, is a housewife, but she has been seen accompanying Rashmika to some events.

Rashmika has shared in multiple interviews that initially her parents were a little hesitant for her to work in the film industry and eventually when they saw her drive and saw her work, they came around and now are her biggest cheerleaders.

Siblings:

Rashmika only has one younger sister, Shiman Mandanna, who is much younger than her. She says that she loves spending time with her sister and bonding over their likes and dislikes, Rashmika is also very protective of her family.

But she often takes time to share cute moments with her family on social media, Check them out:



Rashmika has a very interesting lineup of movies coming up with ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Animal’, Pushpa Part 2, a movie with Thalapathy Vijay and so many more.

