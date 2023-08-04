Interesting! Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 poster starts a debate if trolling and hate is only for Bollywood films; netizens say, "Imagine if this was Bollywood movie poster"

Yesterday, a poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled. In the poster, the actor is seen wearing a saree and dressed as a woman, and has a gun in his hands. Now, this poster has started a debate on social media.
Allu Arjun

MUMBAI: In the past few years, we have seen that Bollywood movies gets trolled for a lot of reasons. Just last year, #BoycottBrahmastra was trending as netizens felt that in a scene Ranbir Kapoor is entering a temple with his shoes on. However, later the makers had clarified that he is not entering a temple, but a pandal. This was just one example, but Bollywood films have faced the wrath of netizens many times for hurting their religious sentiments.

Now yesterday, a poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled. In the poster, the actor is seen wearing a saree and dressed as a woman, and has a gun in his hands. The poster gives a hint that Allu Arjun’s look is like a goddess.

While some netizens are saying that it looks like a scene from the Gangamma Jathara festival, some are stating that he is dressed as Kali Mata. However, many netizens on social media have marked that if this was a Bollywood poster it would have been trolled a lot.

A netizen tweeted, “I'm thinking if Bollywood would have made this type of poster how much troll they had to go through and obviously boycott trends.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Where are the “offended” tweets?? Ahh I forgot it’s not a Bollywood movie.” One more netizen tweeted, “Dekhte hai kaun isko boycott nhi krta hai…. Kaali mata ko aisa dikhane pr.”

What do you have to say about this poster of Pushpa 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

