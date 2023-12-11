Interesting! Amitabh Bachchan opens up about social media addiction, “my one and half to two hours are gone…”

MUMBAI : Hindi Film superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 81 years old. Yet he can give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. He was known as the angry young man of the 70s. His talent and star power is still unmatched even today.

He is the power host of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and recently he spoke about social media addiction and how he didn’t even realize he spent a lot of time scrolling. Actor Randeep Hooda who was part of the episode said, “Around 1-2 years ago, my makeup artist pointed out how all of a sudden I had started using too much phone because before that I used to rehearse my lines. I acknowledged her observation and the next moment I deleted all social media apps from my phone. Now, I always try my best to not use any social media platform while I am working.”

To this Big B gave out his own issues with social media saying, “From the past few days, while writing the blog I feel like ‘Let’s publish this on social media’. I do that. But after it goes online, I tend to go again and again on the platform to see who said what. Whether that person is related to you or not, we feel like reading their comments. While scrolling through it, I don’t even realize where my one and half to two hours are gone. It’s a very bad habit.”

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Thalaivar 170.

Credit-Pinkvilla 


 

