Interesting! Amy Jackson Returns to Bollywood with Action Thriller "Crakk," Excited for Son Andreas to See Her On-Screen

In "Crakk," Amy plays a Polish Europol agent, showcasing her action chops alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Despite her role as a supporting character, Amy's character is far from a damsel in distress.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 21:19
movie_image: 
Amy

MUMBAI: After a hiatus due to maternity and the pandemic, British actress Amy Jackson is making a grand comeback to Bollywood with the action thriller "Crakk," alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi.

In "Crakk," Amy plays a Polish Europol agent, showcasing her action chops alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Despite her role as a supporting character, Amy's character is far from a damsel in distress. She trained extensively, drawing inspiration from Vidyut's Commando films and incorporating boxing and muay thai into her fitness routine since 2019. Her martial arts background enabled her to perform all her stunts in the film without a stunt double, a feat she takes great pride in.

Also Read: Amazing! This is how Amy Jackson spent her 32nd birthday, take a look at the inside pics

Returning to Hindi cinema after almost eight years, Amy chose "Crakk" and the recent Tamil release "Mission" for her comeback due to the strong female roles they offered. While not female-centric, these films feature characters that defy traditional stereotypes, which appealed to Amy.

What makes "Crakk" even more special for Amy is that it marks her entry into Bollywood action, a genre her four-year-old son Andreas loves. Having accompanied her to the sets of "Mission," Andreas was impressed with his mother's work and Amy is excited to see his reaction to "Crakk." She fondly recalls how Andreas enjoyed being on set and is looking forward to earning some more brownie points from him.

Directed by Aditya Datt, "Crakk" is described as an extreme sports film and is set to hit theaters on February 23. Amy's return to Bollywood promises to be an action-packed one, and fans are eager to see her back on the big screen, kicking butt and taking names.

Also Read: Lovely! Amy Jackson shares heartfelt moments from her emotional birthday celebration with fiancé Ed Westwick and son Andreas

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA 

    
 

Amy Jackson Crakk Bollywood action thriller Vidyut Jammwal Arjun Rampal Nora Fatehi comeback Andreas martial arts strong female roles Aditya Datt Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 21:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget Reunite After 14 Years in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Wahi is set to reunite with Jennifer Winget in the show "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani" after more...
Interesting! Amy Jackson Returns to Bollywood with Action Thriller "Crakk," Excited for Son Andreas to See Her On-Screen
MUMBAI: After a hiatus due to maternity and the pandemic, British actress Amy Jackson is making a grand comeback to...
Exclusive! Hamari Devrani actress Urvashi Upadhyay roped in for Colors' upcoming show, Mangal Lakshmi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television....
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
MUMBAI: Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Hrithik Roshan gears up to start shooting for the highly anticipated "War...
Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire
MUMBAI: As Kriti Sanon marks a decade in the film industry, she reflects on her journey with gratitude and a desire to...
Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate
MUMBAI: Nearly half a decade ago, Zoya Akhtar's groundbreaking film "Gully Boy" hit the screens, making waves with its...
Recent Stories
Amy
Interesting! Amy Jackson Returns to Bollywood with Action Thriller "Crakk," Excited for Son Andreas to See Her On-Screen
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hrithik
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
Kriti
Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire
Ranveer
Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate
Bejoy
Exclusive! "The idea is to create an authentic campus based story" Bejoy Nambiar on his upcoming movie Dange
Dange
Dange trailer! Strong acting and great face off is something we expect from the movie
hema
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Must Read! “Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions; It was brewing for a while”