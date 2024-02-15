Interesting! Amy Jackson Returns to Bollywood with Action Thriller "Crakk," Excited for Son Andreas to See Her On-Screen

MUMBAI: After a hiatus due to maternity and the pandemic, British actress Amy Jackson is making a grand comeback to Bollywood with the action thriller "Crakk," alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi.

In "Crakk," Amy plays a Polish Europol agent, showcasing her action chops alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Despite her role as a supporting character, Amy's character is far from a damsel in distress. She trained extensively, drawing inspiration from Vidyut's Commando films and incorporating boxing and muay thai into her fitness routine since 2019. Her martial arts background enabled her to perform all her stunts in the film without a stunt double, a feat she takes great pride in.

Returning to Hindi cinema after almost eight years, Amy chose "Crakk" and the recent Tamil release "Mission" for her comeback due to the strong female roles they offered. While not female-centric, these films feature characters that defy traditional stereotypes, which appealed to Amy.

What makes "Crakk" even more special for Amy is that it marks her entry into Bollywood action, a genre her four-year-old son Andreas loves. Having accompanied her to the sets of "Mission," Andreas was impressed with his mother's work and Amy is excited to see his reaction to "Crakk." She fondly recalls how Andreas enjoyed being on set and is looking forward to earning some more brownie points from him.

Directed by Aditya Datt, "Crakk" is described as an extreme sports film and is set to hit theaters on February 23. Amy's return to Bollywood promises to be an action-packed one, and fans are eager to see her back on the big screen, kicking butt and taking names.

Credit: DNA



