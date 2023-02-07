Interesting! Ananya Panday breaks her silence on marriage plans with Aditya Roy Kapur; Read to know more

While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Now, speaking of her marriage rumors with Aditya, Ananya said that she is too young to get married and as of now has no plans to settle down. The couple’s dating rumors started after Karan Johar hinted at it on his show Koffee with Karan. They also attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party together and further added fuel to fire when they were spotted together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda that failed to impress fans. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Aditya was last seen in the OTT series The Night Manager 2.

