Interesting! Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating THIS Bollywood actor post her break-up with Ishaan Khatter

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who has recently ended her rumoured relationship with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar, is now making headlines with a handsome hunk of Bollywood Aditya Roy Kapur. A report suggested that the two’s friendship is growing strong, and they have come closer.

Till now both have not been seen together much in public, speculations are widespread that something is brewing between them. Reportedly, the two have become very close and have kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time. Well, if it’s true, the paps will definitely look for some clue from now.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar have reportedly broken up after dating for three years. The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. Ishaan and Ananya parted ways on a positive note and were even spotted at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash where the two remained friendly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be featured in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, will be her first pan-India picture.

