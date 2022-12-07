Interesting! Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating THIS Bollywood actor post her break-up with Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday who will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Liger opposite Vijay Devrakonda had recently ended her relationship with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter who will be next seen in Phone Bhoot

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who has recently ended her rumoured relationship with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar, is now making headlines with a handsome hunk of Bollywood Aditya Roy Kapur. A report suggested that the two’s friendship is growing strong, and they have come closer.

Also Read: Finally! Ishaan Khattar’s father Rajesh Khattar breaks his silence over his son’s breakup rumours with Ananya Panday

Till now both have not been seen together much in public, speculations are widespread that something is brewing between them. Reportedly, the two have become very close and have kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time. Well, if it’s true, the paps will definitely look for some clue from now.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar have reportedly broken up after dating for three years. The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. Ishaan and Ananya parted ways on a positive note and were even spotted at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash where the two remained friendly.

Also Read: Shocking! Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor trolled over their latest party picture; netizens are saying, "too much struggle in a single frame"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be featured in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, will be her first pan-India picture.

Credit: India News

