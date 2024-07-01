Interesting! Anil Grover Opens Up About Working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki,' Sibling Rivalry with Brother Sunil, and the Impact on His Career

Anil Grover, who made a mark in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, shares insights into the film's success, compliments from SRK, and sibling rivalry with his brother Sunil Grover.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Anil Grover, known for his supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani’s recent release 'Dunki,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, discusses the film's reception, working with SRK, and the impact on his career. 'Dunki' has garnered praise from both critics and audiences, and Anil shares the notable compliments he received from Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Recounting the memorable experience of working with SRK, Anil mentions an incident during a challenging scene where Shah Rukh exhibited his considerate nature. In a scene requiring Anil to fall flat on a hard surface, SRK noticed his discomfort and promptly provided elbow and knee pads, showcasing his caring attitude towards his co-stars. Anil expresses his gratitude for the support he received from the megastar throughout the shoot.

On a lighter note, Anil humorously acknowledges the Grovers' growing presence in SRK's films, with his brother Sunil Grover also featuring in Shah Rukh's previous movie, 'Jawan.' Jokingly, Anil mentions that only their parents are yet to work with SRK, creating a humorous narrative around their family's connection with the superstar.

Reflecting on the impact of 'Dunki' on his life, Anil shares signs of positive change, citing newfound recognition and praises from acquaintances, even those who were previously distant. While it may be too early to gauge the film's long-term impact, Anil hopes for similar success on the professional front.

As 'Dunki' continues to resonate with audiences, Anil Grover's role in the film marks a significant milestone in his career, opening new doors and garnering well-deserved recognition.

Credit: DNA

