Interesting! Anushka Sharma reveals how she managed to keep her wedding to Virat Kohli a secret, Read on to know what she said

Anushka looked stunning in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga and wore beautiful jewelry to add to the gorgeousness of her look.
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. The couple had a spectacular wedding in Tuscany, Italy and surprised everyone. 

Anushka looked stunning in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga and wore beautiful jewelry to add to the gorgeousness of her look. Anushka opened up about the hush hush wedding, which was a natural extension of their personalities. She said, “We wanted to keep it genuine. We didn’t want it to be adulterated and touched by anything, which would remind us that we’re celebrities.”

Anushka added, “We were with our parents and our siblings, who’ve sacrificed so much for us, our closest friends, who’ve supported us through our worst. If we’d allowed it to become public in any way, we would be reminded of our public standing. We didn’t want that. We just wanted to be like two people in love. We never counted for who we were publicly when we fell in love. Our beings fell in love. We wanted to feel that purity at our wedding. That’s why we kept it so close to our hearts and kept it away from anything, which would make us think about anything other than us and the people who were part of this. It was surreal.”

Anushka and Virat have a 2 year old daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat have been in the headlines for being pregnant for the second time.  

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

