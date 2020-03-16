Interesting! Are Anupam Kher and The Big Bang Theory fame Kunal Nayyar getting together for a project?

MUMBAI: It is not an unknown fact that besides being a veteran in the Hindi film industry, Anupam Kher has made a name for himself in Hollywood as well. From Golden Globe-nominated Bend It Like Beckham to Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook, the 67-year-old actor has starred in multiple global projects. Anupam Kher shared a picture with The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar. Kunal is known for playing the role of Dr Rajesh Koothrappali, an astrophysicist in popular sitcom Big Bang Theory.

Sharing the picture, Anupam wrote, “It was so wonderful to meet @kunalkarmanayyar. Our very own Delhi Boy. His warmth touched my heart." He also added the hashtags, #BigBangTheory #Actor #IndiansInLA.”

One fan commented, “It'll be fun to see you two working together.” Another one wrote, “The crossover we never expected.” While one said, “Wohoo! Rajeshhh!” many dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the picture.

Kunal will be seen playing the titular role of A.J Fikry in the upcoming comedy drama, The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry alongside Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks. The drama is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin.

Anupam made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 1984 film Saaransh, in which he portrayed the role of a retired middle-class teacher. The film also starred actors Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar, and Soni Razdan.

He later appeared in several films such as, Daddy (1989), Ram Lakhan (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khel (1992), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005), and many more.

He recently featured in The Kashmir Files. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

