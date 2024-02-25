Interesting! Arjun Rampal: Transforming for the Screen

MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal, known for his versatile roles and charismatic screen presence, is set to dazzle audiences once again in the upcoming film Crakk. In a candid interview, Arjun opens up about his preparation for the role, his fitness regimen, and working alongside his partner Gabriella Demetriades on the project.

Known for his ability to transform into various characters, Arjun acknowledges the importance of maintaining good health as part of his lifestyle. He emphasizes that while physical appearance plays a role in securing certain roles, he focuses on overall well-being and is willing to undergo physical transformations for roles that require it. Arjun states, “If I have to get really fat for a role, and put on a lot of weight, I would love to do it. But I would also be confident enough because of my knowledge of how I could lose that weight and come back.”

In Crakk, Arjun portrays a ruthless antagonist, facing off against Vidyut Jammwal. Despite the intense action sequences, Arjun highlights the effort required behind the scenes to achieve such performances. He emphasizes the need for preparation, including agility, strength training, and cardiovascular exercises, to match Vidyut's level of athleticism.

One unique aspect of Crakk is Gabriella Demetriades' involvement as the costume designer. Arjun reveals that Gabriella initially wanted to read the script before agreeing to work on the project, demonstrating her commitment to the role. He praises her for her work, stating, “I think she did a spectacular job. And everybody was so impressed with her. I feel really proud that she did it.”

Arjun also shares insights into his relationship with his daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, who often share their opinions on his work. He appreciates their maturity and the positive discussions they have about his films, acknowledging their understanding and support.

Crakk, also starring Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, is set to hit theaters on February 23, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience.

Credit: Mid-day



