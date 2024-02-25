Interesting! Arjun Rampal: Transforming for the Screen

Arjun Rampal discusses his preparation for the film Crakk, his approach to fitness, and working with his partner Gabriella Demetriades on the project.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 09:45
movie_image: 
Arjun

MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal, known for his versatile roles and charismatic screen presence, is set to dazzle audiences once again in the upcoming film Crakk. In a candid interview, Arjun opens up about his preparation for the role, his fitness regimen, and working alongside his partner Gabriella Demetriades on the project.

Known for his ability to transform into various characters, Arjun acknowledges the importance of maintaining good health as part of his lifestyle. He emphasizes that while physical appearance plays a role in securing certain roles, he focuses on overall well-being and is willing to undergo physical transformations for roles that require it. Arjun states, “If I have to get really fat for a role, and put on a lot of weight, I would love to do it. But I would also be confident enough because of my knowledge of how I could lose that weight and come back.”

In Crakk, Arjun portrays a ruthless antagonist, facing off against Vidyut Jammwal. Despite the intense action sequences, Arjun highlights the effort required behind the scenes to achieve such performances. He emphasizes the need for preparation, including agility, strength training, and cardiovascular exercises, to match Vidyut's level of athleticism.

Also Read: Trailer review! Crakk featuring Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal is action-packed to raise your adrenaline level

One unique aspect of Crakk is Gabriella Demetriades' involvement as the costume designer. Arjun reveals that Gabriella initially wanted to read the script before agreeing to work on the project, demonstrating her commitment to the role. He praises her for her work, stating, “I think she did a spectacular job. And everybody was so impressed with her. I feel really proud that she did it.”

Arjun also shares insights into his relationship with his daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, who often share their opinions on his work. He appreciates their maturity and the positive discussions they have about his films, acknowledging their understanding and support.

Crakk, also starring Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, is set to hit theaters on February 23, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience.

Also Read: Interesting! Amy Jackson Returns to Bollywood with Action Thriller "Crakk," Excited for Son Andreas to See Her On-Screen

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Mid-day 

    
 

Arjun Rampal Crakk fitness Transformation Gabriella Demetriades preparation antagonist Vidyut Jammwal Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 09:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aankh Micholi SPOILER: Kesar Baa is unaware of Rukmini’s career aspirations
MUMBAI : Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Journey and Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
MUMBAI: As 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' completes two years since its release in Hindi cinema, actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who...
Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Candid Revelation on Health Struggles in Podcast
MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her roles in films like 'Super Deluxe', 'Eega', and 'Rangasthalam',...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Ruhi is heartbroken after hearing Armaan’s concern for Abhira
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show is set...
Interesting! Yami Gautam on Approaching Films with an Open Mind
MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Article 370', believes that...
Anupamaa SPOILER: Shah family shocked by Pakhi's desire to marry Tapish
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing very well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's...
Recent Stories
Shantanu
Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Journey and Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shantanu
Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Journey and Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Samantha
Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Candid Revelation on Health Struggles in Podcast
Yami
Interesting! Yami Gautam on Approaching Films with an Open Mind
Aditya
Fascinating! Aditya Suhas Jambhale: A Director with a Vision
Jaya
Fascinating! Jaya Prada's Journey: From Lalita Rani to Bollywood Icon
Vikrant
Inspiring! Vikrant Massey: From Riches to Rags and Back Again