Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif’s pictures from a recent party surfaced online. Aryan and Isabelle were seen attending a common friend, Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash with a few other friends.

Shruti Chauhan has starred in a few music videos and also had a role in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, as per IMDb. In the pictures, Aryan was seen posing with the birthday girl in a casual ensemble. SRK’s son opted for a pair of pants with a black tee and topped it off with a yellow and blue jacket. On the other hand, Isabelle turned the temperatures up with her short black dress.

Besides Aryan and Isabelle, the party was also attended by Karan Tacker. Former co-accused in Mumbai Drugs Case Arbaaz Seth Merchantt also graced his presence in the bash. While Aryan and Arbaaz were not seen together, photos show both friends posing with the birthday girl for a couple of clicks.

Aryan has been close friends with Arbaaz for years. The boys were granted bail in the drugs case on certain conditions, one of which prohibited them from meeting each other.

On the work front, Isabelle made her debut with Time to Dance last year and has been busy with her next film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed while Aryan is also going to make his Bollywood debut as a writer.

Credit: News 18