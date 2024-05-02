Interesting! Ashutosh Rana opens up about his fears and anxieties as an actor; Says ‘I have not worked to gain happiness but worked happily’

MUMBAI: An important role will be played by actor Ashutosh Rana in the comedy Darran Chhoo. In addition to him, Karan Patel and Manoj Joshi also have significant roles in the movie. On October 13, 2023, Minoo Patel and Ankita Bhargava Patel's movie is scheduled for release. In a candid interview, Ashutosh discusses his movie, his worries, and the reason he never hopes for big box office success.

He stated, “It is a story about an individual’s fear. This fear stops a man’s progress and speed which helps him take his life ahead. If a human being sets himself free from his fears then he/she can attain whatever he wishes to achieve. This entire film revolves around this fact. Fear can be dealt with only when you recognise it. This story talks about our fear in a light-hearted manner. The topic is serious but presented with a pinch of comedy."

When questioned about his own anxieties, he shares, “I am happy that as an actor I get to play different roles. I have never feared anything which will bring about insecurity in me. If you solve your fear in a friendly manner then you will never feel depressed or sad at any given time. Therefore I dared to experience and try differently as an actor without stopping my speed of working pattern. My interest has always been promoted in accordance with the thinking power of my mind. I agree that this life is to be taken ahead positively and happily. I have not worked to gain happiness but worked happily. This is the reason those kinds of fears have never entered my mind.”

Rana explains that it is a man's upbringing that shapes him,“Upbringing matters a lot. But in today’s times don’t limit it to family lessons or learning’s only. Earlier, we would get influenced by our family members and learn from them. In today’s times the limitations have increased maybe because of the social media impact. You can be influenced by anybody globally as one can reach all over through social media or through online access. Any individual can be your mentor you may be following thus his learning along with the societal knowledge enriches you. Ethical values or nurturing any individual is not limited to their family only. The changes in our children can differ to your family values inculcated in him during his childhood as while growing he learns things globally today.”

When questioned about his collaboration with debutant director Bharat and actor Karan Patel, he exclaims,“It has been a very good experience working with the director Bharat and our team. The way he has written the story and its presentation is interesting enough. Also, when your unit is collaborative in every way then the working experience is always comfortable. Hope the enjoyment we derived while working translates into the audiences while they are watching the film.”

He further added, “I started with debut director Tanuja Chandra. I have never had any inhibitions that someone is new so he is not talented and vice vetsa. I have never tread on this point of view. I always look at the story and the director who has that spark of bringing the story well on the celluloid then I surrender to such a filmmaker whether new or old matters not.”

While OTT content has emerged as the next big thing, expectations for theatrical releases have completely changed, “I never have any expectations. I am of the view that the film belongs to the actor and its team until it is being made. After the releases that film belongs to the audience. If they are entertained through our film and feel they are happy while watching it then you have received your due for your work. I am happy because I don't have any hopes; I am doing something because I feel happy doing it but I also want the audiences to feel happy watching my film.”

