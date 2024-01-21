Interesting! Avinash Tiwary, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Varun Grover Challenge Anurag Kashyap’s Praise for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap's Instagram post lauding Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of the blockbuster film Animal, faced disagreement from actors Avinash Tiwary, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and writer Varun Grover. Kashyap praised Vanga as the most 'misunderstood, judged, and reviled' filmmaker, hailing Animal as a game-changer in Hindi cinema.

Reacting to Kashyap's post, Avinash Tiwary expressed his disagreement, stating that Vanga has achieved success in generating a particular response, unfortunate for the naive audience. Tiwary emphasized the need for a better audience to appreciate good artists. Neeraj Ghaywan, who collaborated with Kashyap on Sacred Games, commented with a succinct "Cringe!" Varun Grover, known for his work on Masaan and Sacred Games, simply responded with a firm "No."

Anurag Kashyap shared multiple pictures from his meeting with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, describing the latter as the most 'honest, vulnerable, and lovely person.' Kashyap encouraged open discussions about any issues the audience might have with the film, praising Animal's impact on Hindi cinema.

Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, made waves at the box office, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film's success sparked varied opinions within the industry, as evident from the contrasting views of Avinash Tiwary, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Varun Grover.

