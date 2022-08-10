Interesting! Ayushmann Khurrana vs Vicky Kaushal at the box office as Dream Girl 2 gets postponed

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 was all set to release on 29th June 2023, and it was supposed to clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha. But, the movie was postponed and it was supposed to release on 7th July 2023.

Now, the movie has been postponed once again. Dream Girl 2 will now release on 25th August 2023. When it was releasing on 7th July, it was going to clash with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. But now, the movie won’t be getting a solo release.

On 25th August 2023, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer untitled film is also slated to release. So, it’s going to be Ayushmann vs Vicky at the box office.

Both Ayushmann and Vicky are the young generation actors who have had ups and downs in their career. While Ayushmann needs a hit, Vicky needs to prove his mettle as a star because his last two releases went on OTT and his last theatrical release that did well at the box office was Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The sequels have been getting the attention of the audiences. Dream Girl was a super hit at the box office and made people laugh out loud. So, now everyone is excited about the sequel. Also, the makers have been promoting the film on social media very well which is one of the positive factors for Dream Girl 2.

Meanwhile, there’s not much buzz about Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s film. The makers have not even announced the title. So, let’s wait and watch which movie will do well at the box office.

