INTERESTING: Badhaai Do doesn’t play our trauma for laughter - moviegoers from the LGBTQIA+ community find the movie to be a cathartic experience

MUMBAI: Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The film is now playing in theatres.

The audience has appreciated the movie and the initiative taken by the cast.

"I cried my eyes out”, “a love letter to desi queers”, “a cathartic experience” – moviegoers from the LGBTQIA+ community have been posting on social media about how the film made them feel seen. Some also spoke about how they were “really scared to believe in the film” but took a leap of faith, and when they watched it, they found that “it is a movie to be grateful for and has so much heart”.

While one audience member posted, “Badhaai Do doesn’t play our trauma for laughter, and Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao actually do a brilliant job of getting it across”, another wrote, “It exceeded all my expectations. It made me laugh, cry, sob & feel proud about myself. It was so wholesome. A literal love letter to all desi queers.”

