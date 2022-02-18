INTERESTING: Belonging to a ‘RARE BLOOD GROUP’ Hrithik Roshan makes a donation on World Random Act of Kindness Day!

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has been busy shooting for the official Hindi remake of Tamil entertainer ‘Vikram Vedha’.

He essays Vedha in this film, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Vikram. This thriller is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who had helmed the original Tamil entertainer too. The makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ are planning to release the film in September 2022.

He belongs to a rare blood group type and decided to donate blood as a selfless gesture on the occasion of World Random Act of Kindness Day.

He took to his social media to share a post which read:

“I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute. Thank you Dr. Rajesh Sawant , Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism. P.S : Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?” wrote Hrithik Roshan.

Dad Rakesh Roshan commented, “Proud of you” while a fan found a ‘Krrish’ connection and asked, “Will the (recepient) who get this blood turn in to krish?”

