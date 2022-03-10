Interesting! Bhavana Panday finally breaks her SILENCE over Ananya Panday’s link up rumors

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey has finally opened up about her feelings on the numerous linkup speculations circulated both in the media and social media about her daughter

MUMBAI : Actress Ananya Panday has become the talk of the town out of her short career span in Bollywood, primarily for two reasons – her films and her linkup rumors with costars. While Ananya seems unperturbed by all such internet chatter, her mother Bhavana Pandey. Well, the latter has finally opened up about her feelings on the numerous linkup speculations circulated both in the media and social media about her daughter.

As per a report in entertainment news portal, Bhavana Pandey said that people will keep saying both positive and negative things, but unlike before, she's now more relaxed about whatever she hears, constantly reminding herself that both Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday have voluntarily signed up for the limelight, which naturally comes with its fair share of judgment, plus both her husband and daughter are well aware of who they are and what they've chosen for themselves.

Bhavana revealed that she feels more protective of younger daughter Rysa Panday since she hasn't chosen to be before the camera or have her life splashed over the media. So, if anything is said or written about Rysa, it'll definitely affect and she'll certainly not like it.

