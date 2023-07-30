Interesting! Bhumi Pednekar reveals what she craves to eat in breakfast

Recently, during an interview Afwaah actress Bhumi Pednekar revealed what she craves to have for breakfast. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Bhumi

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. To make her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actress had gained weight, but when people saw her post release of the film, they were surprised to see her weight loss.

The actress has maintained her fit body and recently during an interaction with Tweak India, she revealed what she craves to eat in breakfast.

Also Read:Must Read! Bhumi Pednekar reveals her morning skincare routine; says, “Earlier, I did not pay attention to internal health, for me, it was very external”

When she was asked about her preferred breakfast, Bhumi said, “I don’t eat my breakfast often but the days I do are when I am craving for some things. Dosa is my house is some other level, and poha, sabudana khichdi; I love South Indian food. I think Marathi kanda poha is the best and I have got into many arguments with my friends from Madhya Pradesh and other parts where they make poha, but no. Kanda poha is the best, and I put some farsan on it.”

When further asked how she wakes up her brain on a dull morning, the actress said, “Coffee, can’t live without coffee. I pray in the morning. I have a 20-minute prayer ritual that I do that really energizes me.”

On the professional front, Bhumi has some interesting films lined up like Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake. This year, we already saw her in two films, Bheed and Afwaah, and both films failed to make a mark at the box office.

Also Read: Hot! Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a golden ensemble at a recent fashion show

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bhumi Pednekar Afwaah Bheed Bhakshak The Lady Killer Meri Patni Ka Remake RakshaBandhan Govinda Naam Mera Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! When Salman Khan was shocked to see how much Anil Kapoor spent on his clothes
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is one of the finest and literally ‘ageless’ actors of Bollywood. His style and persona are simply...
Kumkum Bhagya: Oh no! Akshay creates a scene, Ranbir shows his evil side
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Kya Baat Hai! Did you know that Shivangi Joshi’s sister Sheetal is a social media influencer? Read to know more
MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with...
Pandya Store: Oops! Natasha and Dhaval get into a fight
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
OMG! When Maniesh Paul revealed that Akshay Kumar insulted him: “My mom was there, I was so embarrassed”
MUMBAI : Maniesh Paul is one of the most talented actors we have in the entertainment business. Form Micky Virus to Jug...
Really! Tillotama Shome reveals something 'The NIght Manager' co-star Anil Kapoor kept asking her after every shot; “I was extremely nervous…I disappeared from there”
MUMBAI: The Night Manager has been creating a lot of buzz for the storyline and amazing performances. Its stars Aditya...
Recent Stories
Salman
What! When Salman Khan was shocked to see how much Anil Kapoor spent on his clothes
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
What! When Salman Khan was shocked to see how much Anil Kapoor spent on his clothes
Akshay Kumar
OMG! When Maniesh Paul revealed that Akshay Kumar insulted him: “My mom was there, I was so embarrassed”
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! Who stole the show on the ramp, Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh? View Poll Results
Mithila Palkar
Exclusive! Mithila Palkar roped in for movie titled 'Ikroop'
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Highest opening day collection of 2023 till now; Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at THIS spot
Sunil Grover
Exclusive! Sunil Grover and Gul Panag roped in for a movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'