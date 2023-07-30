Interesting! Bhumi Pednekar reveals what she craves to eat in breakfast

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. To make her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actress had gained weight, but when people saw her post release of the film, they were surprised to see her weight loss.

The actress has maintained her fit body and recently during an interaction with Tweak India, she revealed what she craves to eat in breakfast.

When she was asked about her preferred breakfast, Bhumi said, “I don’t eat my breakfast often but the days I do are when I am craving for some things. Dosa is my house is some other level, and poha, sabudana khichdi; I love South Indian food. I think Marathi kanda poha is the best and I have got into many arguments with my friends from Madhya Pradesh and other parts where they make poha, but no. Kanda poha is the best, and I put some farsan on it.”

When further asked how she wakes up her brain on a dull morning, the actress said, “Coffee, can’t live without coffee. I pray in the morning. I have a 20-minute prayer ritual that I do that really energizes me.”

On the professional front, Bhumi has some interesting films lined up like Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake. This year, we already saw her in two films, Bheed and Afwaah, and both films failed to make a mark at the box office.

