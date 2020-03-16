Interesting! This Bollywood actor was the inspiration behind Big B's dance moves in Khaike Paan Banaraswala

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father and does not shy away from publicly showering his son Abhishek Bachchan with appreciation for his work. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh had recently shared a snippet of a news article lauding Abhishek's acting skills.
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father and does not shy away from publicly showering his son Abhishek Bachchan with appreciation for his work. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh  had recently shared a snippet of a news article lauding Abhishek's acting skills. In the article, Abhishek has been credited with 'reigning the digital space' with his web series and movies. 

Now, Amitabh Bachchan has shared an edited video clip from his hit song Khaike Pan Banaraswala but with Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi song Macha Macha Re playing in the background. The actor revealed that he took inspiration from young Abhishek's dance moves for his dance in the song for the film, Don.

Sharing the video clip, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, “Some of the moves were a copy of Abhishek when he was a kid , he used to dance like that .. he moved sideways always (laughing emojis).”

Abhishek confirmed the fact and commented on the post, "Haha. Still moving sideways." A fan reacted to the video, “Dear sir, a child is the father of a man.” A fan praised the edited video, saying, “Looks perfectly synchronised.”

Amitabh has just wrapped shooting for his upcoming film, Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa.

Recently, Abhishek spoke on being praised by his family. He said, “I’ve always said I do what I do to make my family proud, to know that they have not only seen my work, but also recognise the effort put into it, and appreciate it.”

Latest Video