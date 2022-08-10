Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday

MUMBAI:We all know that a Bollywood movie usually releases on a Friday and this has been happening for the past many years. One of the reasons behind it is said that Friday is the starting day of the weekend and that’s why a movie is released on that day.



However, we do have stars who don’t follow the Friday release trend for many of their movies. So, today let’s look at the list of actors who let go of this Friday release trend...



Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Bholaa will be released on 30th March 2023 which is a Thursday. Last year, his movie Thank God was released on Tuesday (due to the Diwali festival). Before Thank God also, many times, Ajay Devgn’s starrers have been released on other days.



Also Read: Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in 'Tiger 3'



Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan mostly releases his films during the Christmas weekend. Last year, the actor’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha was released on 11th August 2022 which was a Thursday.



Salman Khan

Salman Khan starrers mostly release on Eid and the day depends on when the festival comes. His last Eid release was Bharat and it hit the big screens on a Wednesday.



Also Read: Ajay Devgn: In early 90s, directors used to give an idea of scene without script



Shah Rukh Khan

Many Shah Rukh Khan’s films have skipped the Friday release trend and were released on other days. A recent example would be Pathaan which was released on a Wednesday.



Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar starrers have also been released on other days; Ram Setu was released on a Tuesday, Raksha Bandhan was a Thursday release, and many more films have let go of the Friday release trend.



Do you think releasing movies on other days instead of a Friday is a good decision? Let us know in the comments below.



For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.