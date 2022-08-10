Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday

From Ajay Devgn to Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, many actors have skipped the usual trend of Friday release, and have released their movies on other days. Check out the list below...
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:We all know that a Bollywood movie usually releases on a Friday and this has been happening for the past many years. One of the reasons behind it is said that Friday is the starting day of the weekend and that’s why a movie is released on that day. 
 
However, we do have stars who don’t follow the Friday release trend for many of their movies. So, today let’s look at the list of actors who let go of this Friday release trend... 
 
Ajay Devgn 

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Bholaa will be released on 30th March 2023 which is a Thursday. Last year, his movie Thank God was released on Tuesday (due to the Diwali festival). Before Thank God also, many times, Ajay Devgn’s starrers have been released on other days. 
 
Aamir Khan

 

Aamir Khan mostly releases his films during the Christmas weekend. Last year, the actor’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha was released on 11th August 2022 which was a Thursday. 
 
Salman Khan 

Salman Khan starrers mostly release on Eid and the day depends on when the festival comes. His last Eid release was Bharat and it hit the big screens on a Wednesday. 
 
Shah Rukh Khan 

Many Shah Rukh Khan’s films have skipped the Friday release trend and were released on other days. A recent example would be Pathaan which was released on a Wednesday. 
 
Akshay Kumar 

Akshay Kumar starrers have also been released on other days; Ram Setu was released on a Tuesday, Raksha Bandhan was a Thursday release, and many more films have let go of the Friday release trend. 
 
Do you think releasing movies on other days instead of a Friday is a good decision? Let us know in the comments below. 
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

