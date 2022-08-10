Interesting! Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners

MUMBAI :While we have actresses like Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, and many more who got married to desi men, we also have many actresses who found love overseas. So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners...

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Preity Zinta – Gene Goodenough

The dimpled beauty of Bollywood, Preity Zinta found love abroad. She got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, and the couple welcomed twins in 2021 through surrogacy.

Sunny Leone – Daniel Weber

While Sunny Leone is born and brought in overseas, she is actually an Indian. She got married to Daniel Weber in 2011. Daniel is an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. In 2017, they adopted a girl, and in 2018, they welcomed twins through surrogacy.

Shriya Saran – Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran has done many South films and has also featured in a few Hindi movies. In 2018, the actress tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev who is a Russian. Their PDA has always grabbed everyone’s attention.

Celina Jaitley – Peter Haag

Celina Jaitley got married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. The couple has three children.

Taapsee Pannu – Mathias Boe

Well, Taapsee Pannu is not yet married, but she has found love in a foreigner. The actress is in a relationship with Mathias Boe who is a Badminton player. Let’s wait and watch when they will tie the knot.

