Interesting! Bollywood celebs who starred in south movies

MUMBAI : Superstar Ajay Devgan is all set to make her Telugu movie debut with S.S. Rajamouli’s long-awaited epic, RRR, alongside Tollywood superstars like Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, with another Bollywood star Alia Bhatt also having an extended cameo in it. In fact, there have been quite a few such instances in the past, long before the new fad of South movies masquerading as pan-India films came into existence.

Shah Rukh Khan had recreated his character in the Tamil version of Hey Ram alongside Kamal Hassan.

Like SRK, Akshay Kumar also reprised his character as the main antagonist of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in its Tamil version.

The Big B has acted in the Kannada movie Amruthadhare, Malayalam movie Kandahar and Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Unknown to most, Anil Kapoor had actually made his film debut as a leading man in the Telugu movie, Vamsa Vruksham, followed by another leading-man role in the Kannada film, Pallavi Anu Pallavi, before finally bagging his first lead role in Bollywood with the classic, Woh Saat Din.

Jackie Shroff has done a number of films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada – more than a few to begin listing here.

Likewise, Suniel Shetty has also done a fair share of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films to start listing here.

Credit: BollywoodLife