Interesting! Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar to launch THIS popular star kid in his upcoming project, details inside

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, has launched several star kids in the industry over the last few years. From introducing Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year to providing the successful launch pad for Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, the Bollywood filmmaker has played a big role in the careers of several star kids. Now as per the sources, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani director is all set to launch Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in his upcoming project.

Also Read: Must read! Saif Ali Khan reveals the similarity between his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and him

Karan Johar will reportedly produce the Hindi remake of Pranav Mohanlal-starrer Hridayam, which is expected to feature Ibrahim in a lead role.

A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama that KJo was looking for a suitable movie to launch Ibrahim and he felt that the character of a brash student turning into a mature person would be right for the star kid.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is one of the most popular star kids in tinsel town, worked on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as an assistant director. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is being directed by Karan Johar. It will hit the silver screens in February 2023.

Besides, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director will introduce Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor in Bedhadak.

