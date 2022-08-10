Interesting! Bollywood songs that had lyrics in regional languages but still grabbed everyone’s attention

MUMBAI:In Bollywood, we have seen songs in Hindi and some are in Punjabi. Well, Punjabi is also a regional language but as Bollywood films are mainly made to attract the audience in North India, there are songs with a Punjabi touch in them.

But, we hardly get to hear a Bollywood song in which the lyrics are in regional languages. However, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood songs that had lyrics in regional languages…

Ami Je Tomar

Well, we have to start the list with the song Ami Je Tomar. Clearly, this song from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is a perfect mixture of Hindi and Bengali lyrics, and it is so catchy that Hindi moviegoers remember the Bengali lyrics perfectly.

Jiya Jale

Everyone has at least once tried to get the Malayalam lyrics in Jiya Jale right but failed miserably. Well, it is so catchy that even though we sing wrong we love it and how can we forget the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in it?

Bathukamma

Well, for the first time in Bollywood, it has happened that a song’s lyrics are mainly in Telugu. We are talking about the track Bathukamma from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was released today.

Titli

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express had a romantic track titled Titli. In the song, there’s a beautiful paragraph which was in the Tamil language.

Hullaa Re

2 States starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was about inter-caste marriage, and a song in the film titled Hullaa Re had the perfect mixture of Punjabi and Tamil lyrics. The song suited the film’s theme of two people getting married from two different states and castes.

Ami Je Tomar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jiya Jale Dil Se Bathukamma Kisi Ki Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Titli Chennai Express Hullaa Re 2 States Movie News
