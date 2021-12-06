Interesting! Bollywood stars who remained friends post their divorce

MUMBAI: It is very common to hear that Bollywood couples have parted ways even after having very long relationships. However, it is also very common to see that even after divorces or separations, these celebrities remain friends with their ex-partners. In this write-up, we bring to you a few Bollywood celebs who remain friends post their divorce.

Aamir Khan – Kiran Rao – Reena Dutta

To everyone's shock, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce after going strong for almost 16 years. The couple parted ways this year in July. However, Aamir and Kiran still remain good friends for the sake of their son Azad. The ex-couple is also on good terms with Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were one of the hottest-looking couples in Bollywood. But they decided to part ways. However, they managed to remain on good terms and share co-parenting rights of their children. Recently, the ex-couple were also seen at the movie theatre along with their kids.

Arbaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Arbaz Khan and Malaika Arora were together for almost two decades. It was a shocker for all their fans when the couple decided to part ways. Breaking all the stereotypes, the two have not just stayed friends but were also seen celebrating festivals at each other's homes.

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia

Arjun Rampal is currently dating Gabriella Demetraides. The actor had previously married Mehr Jessia and has two daughters with her. They remain to be good friends even after their divorce.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabhani

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabhani were in a 16-year long relationship before they ended their marriage. They share a good rapport and have two daughters. Currently, Farhan is in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar.

