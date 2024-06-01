Interesting! Bride Ira Khan's Unconventional Wedding Festivities: Headstands, Casual Chilling, and Nupur Shikhare's Shoutout

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare break the mould with their unconventional wedding festivities at Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. From headstands to casual chilling, the celebrations uniquely blend tradition and modernity.
MUMBAI: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are rewriting the rules of wedding celebrations with their unconventional festivities at Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. The couple, who had a registered wedding earlier in the week, is embracing a unique blend of tradition and modernity, creating moments that stand out from the conventional gala.

In a recent Instagram post, Ira Khan shared a picture of herself basking in the sun, holding a shake, and dressed in a short white lace dress with a leather jacket, capturing the essence of the Udaipur winter. The groom, Nupur Shikhare, gave a loving shoutout on Instagram, referring to Ira as 'my wife.'

Hinting at the distinctive nature of their celebrations, Ira shared images of herself and others engaging in headstands as part of the wedding festivities. Explaining the unconventional workout routine, she mentioned, "Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts?" The exercises included push-ups, jump squats, namaskar push-ups, squat and press, wide push-ups, side squats, burpees, donkey kicks, and wrestler sitouts, followed by handstands and picturesque moments.

Ira Khan also provided a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments of their journey to Udaipur. A picture on her Instagram Stories captured a nap session during their flight, where she leaned on Nupur's shoulder. Another wide-angle picture showcased the wedding party at the airport, featuring Ira, her mother Reena Dutta, and other guests. Videos of guests dancing with folk dancers at the hotel added to the festive atmosphere.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on January 3. The celebrations, attended by family and friends, witnessed a unique wedding look for Nupur, who jogged from his house to the venue in a black vest and white shorts. As the festivities in Udaipur continue until January 10, the couple's unconventional and joyous wedding journey promises to be remembered for its distinctive charm.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Hindustan Times 

    
 

