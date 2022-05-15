Interesting! Check out THESE Bollywood couples who tied the knot against the consent of their parents

MUMBAI: The Bollywood film industry has given us some of the best romance stories, both on and off the big screen. While our favourite 'jodis' have their happily ever after, the same can't be said for all our real-life Romeos.

Sohail and Seema had faced stiff opposition from their families against tying the knot owing their different religious backgrounds. Not ones to let their families call the shots, Sohail and Seema eloped and tied the knot in 1998. After 24 long years of marriage and welcoming two sons together, the couple announced on Friday, their decision to part ways.

When Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh decided to take the plunge, there was a lot that came in the way of their union. Their religious beliefs and 12-year age gap prompted both their families to disapprove of the relationship. However, the much in love couple didn't let that stop them as they eloped and got married in 1991. Sadly, after thirteen years together and parenting two children, they called it quits in 2004.

Aamir Khan's romance with Reena Dutta was one of the most talked-about B-town romances back in the day however the religious differences made their parents disapprove of their relationship. The Lagaan actor decided to elope and wed in 1986. After nearly 16 years of marriage, and welcoming two children together the couple called it quits in 2002 but remain friends to this day.

Actress Bhagyashree has often spoken about her dreamy romance with Himalay Dassani. Warning Salman Khan to keep his distance was not the only thing this beauty did for love, she even reportedly went against her parents’ wishes when she decided to tie the knot with her man.

Unlike the others on this list, Shashi Kapoor met the love of his life, Jennifer Kendal while at the Prithvi Theatre. Their shared love for theatre brought the two together and after a brief courtship, the two decided to take the plunge. However, it was reported that Jennifer's father didn't approve of this relationship, so the actress decided to run away. She came to Mumbai to marry Shashi in a traditional Indian ceremony, in July 1958. Jennifer passed away in 1984 after battling cancer.

Credit: ETimes