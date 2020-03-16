Interesting! Check out these warrior celebrity moms who had to battle Postpartum Depression

MUMBAI: Motherhood is considered one of the most important aspects of a woman’s life and these celebrity moms have embraced it wholeheartedly.

However, it brings an emotional upheaval and sometimes, postpartum depression. These celeb moms came forward with their stories of the same. Postpartum Depression is a type of depression that can entrap the mother after childbirth. Here are a few celebs who encountered it.

1.Mandira Bedi

The actress suffered from this for 6 weeks after her kid Vir was born. She claimed that postpartum depression was real and she didn’t fall in love with her kid the moment she saw him.

2. Soha Ali Khan

The actress suffered from it after her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born and she had previously talked about her initial days’ experience as a mother and how difficult it was.

3. Sameera Reddy

Sameera is a mother to two adorable kids, Nyra and Hans. She suffered her ordeal with the illness after her son was born in 2015.

4. Deepika Singh

Motherhood often causes a lot of changes physically and emotionally and can aggravate depression. Deepika Singh suffered from this delivering her boy, Soham.

5. Shweta Salve

Shweta Salve went through parental depression during her third trimester of pregnancy. She said, “Aches, pains, carpal tunnel all happened,” about the physical transformation that she went through.

6. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa had talked about her experience, about how she confined herself to her room after the birth of her son, Viaan. She battled it and grew her self-esteem gradually.

7. Esha Deol Takhtani

Esha talked about her depression after her second pregnancy, Miraya. Hema Malini helped her through this dark phase of her life.

8. Surveen Chawla

Surveen, talking about her postpartum depression, had said, “There were days when my emotions were all over the place.”

9. Chahatt Khanna

Television actress Chahatt Khanna suffered through it after her second pregnancy. She battled it for six long months.

