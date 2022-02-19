INTERESTING: Checkout the condition put by Kriti and Nupur Sanon’s parents if they wanted to pursue their acting career!

MUMBAI: Nupur Sanon is excited about her career in showbiz, in a chat with BT she had mentioned about the one condition her parents had put forth for both the sisters before they stepped into the glamour world.

(Also Read: JUST IN! Kriti Sanon joins the action on Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in the UK)

She has finally scored her big Bollywood debut. Nupur Sanon will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Noorani Chehra.

Talking about the career options Sanon sisters picked thanks to their parents, Nupur adds, “When Kriti was about to leave to Mumbai, mom asked her to crack GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test). Likewise, she asked me to do it too, and I didn’t score well. So, I gave the exams again and only after I scored well I came to Mumbai. My mom did Phd in Physics and her only condition was that she wanted a Plan B ready for the security of our future.”

The actress who hails from Delhi is following into the footsteps of her sister Kriti Sanon. While Kriti made her debut as a Bollywood actor with Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti, Nupur made her debut as an actor with the music video Filhall starring Akshay Kumar.

She said, “We were only allowed to take a plunge into the creative field by keeping a backup ready. My mom was extremely hell bent. And today when I am into showbiz, I am glad that she did that. Because, I see so many aspiring, struggling actors around me who left their studies midway to pursue acting and are still trying hard to make space here.”

(Also Read: Wow! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon start shooting for Noorani Chehra)

CREDIT: TOI