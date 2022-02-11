INTERESTING: Chunky Panday reveals that he wants his daughter Ananya Panday to get married to a man who is better than him; has asked her to keep her standards HIGH

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating her 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khatter. The duo also rang in their New Year together in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Ananya will next feature in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

Ananya Panday's parents Chunky and Bhavana Pandey have made up their minds when it comes to the guy that they want their daughter to settle down with. Like most parents, the celebrity couple wants the absolute best for their darling daughter.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Chunky stated that he wants his daughters to find their life partners themselves. But, he also specified that the men his daughters settled down with must be better than him. The actor added that he has pampered his girls and has asked them to keep their standards high. He went on to add that his wife Bhavana has played a key role in setting those standards. Bhavana quickly added that by 'high standards', she doesn't mean in a materialistic way but personality-wise. Praising her daughter, Bhavana stated that she has been watching Ananya's 'Gehraiyaan' interview which deals with infidelity and relationships.

Chunky also talked about his funny yet sweet proposal to Bhavana. As Bhavana was living in Delhi and he was in Mumbai and they were in a relationship. He told her 'lets get married' to save the expenses of phone calls, flights and hotels.

