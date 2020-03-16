Interesting! Deepika Padukone carries these things in her Rs 22 lakh bag

Deepika Padukone is currently one of the most popular and hottest actresses in B-town. Be it her acting skills or style statements, she always makes headlines.
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is currently one of the most popular and hottest actresses in B-town. Be it her acting skills or style statements, she always makes headlines.

The diva is currently attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival as the jury. Every day, her looks on the red carpet make the news but today, it is her handbag that has caught everyone’s attention. The actress revealed what she carries in her bag.

Deepika revealed that in her Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 22 lakh, she carries all of the essential things. She shared that she keeps her house keys and also her airline cards in the bag. DP revealed that she values her airline cards more than her credit cards and actively collects miles which is something that her mother taught her. The actress told Vogue, "What I think an actor should always carry in their bag is a memory of something that keeps them grounded. It could be a picture of your family, your husband, your children, your pet, your friends.”

According to the official description, the bag comes with a "denim jacquard textile lining and adjustable straps". A part of the description reads, "sophisticated details like the gold-color LV Circle lock add charm while the removable shoulder strap and two inside compartments bring practicality." For the unversed, Louis Vuitton recently named Deepika as its first-ever Indian brand ambassador. She even attended the cruise ship event that the luxury brand hosted in San Diego.

