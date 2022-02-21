Interesting! Deepika Padukone opens up on what hurts more that physical infidelity in a relationship

MUMBAI: Shakun Batra's directorial Gehraiyaan has become the talk of the town ever since the film was released. While some heaped praises on the film, others did not like the adult drama.

Undoubtedly, the film, which features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, has caught everyone's attention for one reason or another.

Infidelity is a theme of the film, and in an interview, Deepika answered questions posed by ‘Indian parents’.

For the question, “Is cheating even a big deal anymore?” Deepika said, “It’s something that I personally don’t endorse. But having said that, I don’t think I am anyone to judge someone else’s relationship, whether it has happened or not happened, or whether they are okay with it or not okay with it. Relationships are truly based on connections and when you have lost that connection in itself, then there is no relationship.”

“I mean, monogamy, physical attraction, sure, it’s one thing but I would be far more disappointed if there was emotional infidelity. Not to say that physical infidelity is okay but emotional infidelity is far more hurtful than anything else,” the beauty added.

The actress will collaborate with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming YRF action film titled 'Pathan.' The shooting of the film is currently taking place.

