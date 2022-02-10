INTERESTING: Deepika Padukone reveals how Ranveer Singh is different from her family; says he is a TACTILE person

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were last seen on screen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

Next, she is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, ‘Gehraiyaan’ co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. It is slated to release on an OTT platform on February 11. The film also features Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur.

Deepika Padukone recently spoke elaborately on the difference between her husband Ranveer Singh and her family.

Deepika revealed that she is able to make bolder choices because she has a cheerleader in him. Although she feels the same, the actress admitted that she is less expressive. While on the other hand, Ranveer is a tactile person. He likes to hug and kiss. However, she and her family are very different. According to her, they feel a lot and are emotional people but they often find it hard to communicate or articulate how they feel.

