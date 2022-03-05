Interesting! As Deepika Padukone spends time amidst nature, netizens ask why she is not at the Met Gala

MUMBAI: In her debut at the MET Gala in 2017, Deepika Padukone played it safe by wearing a Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin gown. In 2018, she dressed up in Nepali American designer, Prabal Gurung, who also happened to be her date for the night. In 2019, she sported a custom created look by Zac Posen, where she wore a pink gown, almost like a Barbie Doll-look.

Now, a picture of Deepika has been doing the rounds on the internet since morning. In the picture, the actress is seen spending some quality time with a friend amid nature.

Dressed in an all-white outfit with a brown cap, she is seen admiring a flower on a tree. The picture was shared by ace interior designer Vinta Chaitnya. She captioned it, ‘Twinning, this morning, with a fellow naturalist @deepikapadukone … #worklife #interiordesigner.’ The designer is reportedly designing Ranveer and Deepika's Alibaug home.

While her fans are loving the picture, they are wondering why she is not at the Met gala 2022. Many commented on the picture and inquired about her absence. While one wrote, ‘Why isn’t she at MET?’, another one added, ‘She’s not attending the Met Gala this year???’

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has a line-up of some very interesting films in her kitty which include, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan. The actress is also a part of Naga Ashwin's untitled movie with Prabhas.

After a two-year-long lull, the MET gala brought back celebrities on the red carpet in experimental yet glamorous costumes for the big night. From the hosts for the evening Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds to pregnant Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas and Indian Natasha Poonwalla, the night was lit as the celebration of American design was themed to gilded glamour, sprouting classic black tuxedoes for many of the men and lots of dresses in black and white for the women.

Latest Video