Interesting! Deepika Padukone's net worth in more detail; Check out her wealth and fortune

MUMBAI: Right now, Deepika Padukone is dominating at the peak of her talents. Pathaan and Jawan, two of her most recent hits, became blockbusters. Fighter, her upcoming film starring Hrithik Roshan, is expected to be another hit, giving the diva's already impressive career even another accolade. Deepika presented at the Oscars last year, and she still serves as the face of several esteemed domestic and international brands.

Her journey has demonstrated her determination as an outsider in the industry. She began modeling at an early age and appeared in music videos before starring with Shah Rukh Khan as Shantipriya in the hit film Om Shanti Om. As they say, the rest is history.

With a dream-like net worth, she is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the nation. Let's explore Deepika Padukone's net worth in more detail and evaluate her wealth in 2024.

Deepika Padukone has an incredible Rs 500 crore net worth, according to MoneyControl. Her tax contributions for the 2016–2017 fiscal year totaled Rs 10 crore. She was notable for being the only actress on the list of the highest individual tax payers in India in the previous year.

According to Forbes, Padukone made Rs 48 crore in revenue in 2019; the year before, she made an astounding Rs 112.8 crore. Deepika Padukone's profitable film roles, brand endorsements, and prosperous business endeavors are some of her sources of revenue.

One of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses, the actress reportedly earns between Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore every film, depending on the intricate nature of the character. As per popular News portal sources, the 38-year-old actress has received an impressive amount of Rs 15 crore for her upcoming film Fighter.

The Tamasha actress is a well-known character in the marketing industry. She promotes several prestigious brands, including Hyundai, Tanishq, Asian Paints, Levi's, Nescafe, Adidas, Oppo, Vistara, Axis Bank, and many more. She also represents luxury goods like Dyson, Carrier, Pottery Barn, and Louis Vuitton. She commands an estimated amount of Rs 8 crore for brand endorsements, according to MoneyControl.

The 38-year-old actress, who has an incredible 78 million Instagram followers, reportedly asks for a high fee for promotional posts between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore, for every post, according to a popular news portal story.

The Gehraiyaan actress diversifies her income by making calculated investments in several companies, in addition to her main sources of income from sponsorships and movies. Her work history includes noteworthy projects for Bellatrix Aerospace, Blue Tokai, BluSmart, Furlenco, Purplle, Epigamia, Mokobara, and other companies.

The actress made her debut in the world of film production in 2020 when she agreed to serve as a producer for Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar's biographical drama. A year after this project, she supported Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83, as part of her ongoing producing ventures under her label, KA Productions. Notably, in 83, Deepika played the part of Romi Dev, the wife of former Indian cricket player Kapil Dev, in addition to taking on the position of producer.

According to Lifestyle Asia, the Chennai Express actress made a huge real estate investment in 2013 when she bought a lavish home in Prabhadevi that was estimated to be worth ₹16 crore. Not happy with that, the successful actor and her partner own an amazing home in Bandra that is estimated to be worth ₹119 crore. This particular property, a large 11,266-square-foot quadruplex, is positioned next to the famous Mannat residence of Shah Rukh Khan.

The same article claims that the couple's principal house is an opulent five-bedroom apartment in Worli, which was purchased for ₹40 crore. Deepika and Ranveer invested heavily in the countryside in addition to their city homes. They invested ₹22 crore on this getaway when they purchased a bungalow in Alibaug in 2021. According to the popular news portal, Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone registered a serviced apartment in Bengaluru that was valued at Rs 6.79 crore that year, making it a notable addition to their property portfolio.

