Interesting! Deewangee (2002): Ajay Devgn's Thriller That Made Headlines on a Budget

MUMBAI: Amidst Ajay Devgn's illustrious career, Deewangee emerged as a highly engaging thriller that captured the audience's interest. The film, inspired in parts by the 1996 Hollywood hit Primal Fear, showcased Ajay Devgn's fondness for the thriller genre. Paired with Urmila Matondkar, the chemistry between the lead actors garnered appreciation, contributing to the film's appeal.

Despite the hype surrounding the film, Deewangee achieved average results at the box office, making Rs 15 crore domestically. Ismail Darbar composed the music for the movie, produced by Nitin Manmohan under the banner of Neha Arts. Cinematography was handled by Pushan Kripalani, while Ashfaq Sarvar took charge of the editing department.

Ajay Devgn's penchant for thrillers has been evident throughout his filmography, and Deewangee stands as a noteworthy addition to his repertoire. Beyond this film, his success in the Drishyam franchise has further solidified his position as a versatile and bankable star in the industry.

Looking ahead, Ajay Devgn continues to diversify his roles, with projects like the third installment of the Singham franchise, Singha Returns, and other ventures like Shaitaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Raid 2, and Maidaan on the horizon.

Credit: News 18