Interesting! Deewangee (2002): Ajay Devgn's Thriller That Made Headlines on a Budget

Ajay Devgn, a stalwart in the Hindi film industry, has left an indelible mark with his versatile performances and box office successes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 12:45
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Amidst Ajay Devgn's illustrious career, Deewangee emerged as a highly engaging thriller that captured the audience's interest. The film, inspired in parts by the 1996 Hollywood hit Primal Fear, showcased Ajay Devgn's fondness for the thriller genre. Paired with Urmila Matondkar, the chemistry between the lead actors garnered appreciation, contributing to the film's appeal.

Despite the hype surrounding the film, Deewangee achieved average results at the box office, making Rs 15 crore domestically. Ismail Darbar composed the music for the movie, produced by Nitin Manmohan under the banner of Neha Arts. Cinematography was handled by Pushan Kripalani, while Ashfaq Sarvar took charge of the editing department.

Also Read: Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

Ajay Devgn's penchant for thrillers has been evident throughout his filmography, and Deewangee stands as a noteworthy addition to his repertoire. Beyond this film, his success in the Drishyam franchise has further solidified his position as a versatile and bankable star in the industry.

Looking ahead, Ajay Devgn continues to diversify his roles, with projects like the third installment of the Singham franchise, Singha Returns, and other ventures like Shaitaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Raid 2, and Maidaan on the horizon.

Also Read: Exciting! Ajay Devgn commences the shooting of Raid 2, film to have a November release

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18

Ajay Devgn Deewangee thriller film Bollywood Anees Bazmee box office Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Ramya Krishnan
Must Read! Rejuvenating Journey: How a 1989 Film Reshaped Ramya Krishnan's Career
Raj Kapoor
Did You Know! Raj Kapoor: The Original Star Kid Who Redefined Indian Cinema
Medha
Must Read! Medha Shankr of '12th Fail' Opens Up About Financial Struggles and Self-Doubt
Aditi
Fascinating! Aditi Saigal (Dot): Breaking Through with Unconventional Artistry
Mohanlal
Must Read! Mohanlal Tops the List: Meet the Highest-Paid Malayalam Actor
Pankaj
Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi's Humble Stance: Mother Is Blissfully Unaware of His Acting Career