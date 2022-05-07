Interesting! ‘Dhaakad’ producer Deepak Mukut clears the air about several rumours surrounding the film

Talking about the performance of the film he said that the film was made with a lot of conviction and was a well-made film. “I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well.” He is proud of his film anyway and it was a less explored genre.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 23:23
movie_image: 
Interesting! ‘Dhaakad’ producer Deepak Mukut clears the air about several rumours surrounding the film

MUMBAI: Also read: Huge Trouble! Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on THIS date, and this has a connection with Javed Akhtar

We already know that Dhaakad tanked miserably at the box office and after which a lot of rumours were surrounding the film. Some even called Kangana Ranaut a less bankable star.

Now, the producer of the film, Dinesh Mukut has reacted to several other rumours surrounding the film. One such rumour was that he had to sell his office to repay the loans and dues as the movie tanked. He also talked about why the film didn’t do well in an interview. Also, since reports were being made that the film had a tough time selling the OTT rights, Deepak reacted to the same too.

In an interview with another news portal, Deepak clarified about the office, it was a baseless rumour and absolutely wrong. “I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in the due course.”

Talking about the performance of the film he said that the film was made with a lot of conviction and was a well-made film. “I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well.” He is proud of his film anyway and it was a less explored genre.

Dhaakad is an action movie directed by Rajneesh Ghai which released on the 20th of May this year alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the latter broke the dry spell cast over the box office, Dhaakad failed to impress the audience with its theatrical release. It didn’t even cross the 10 crore mark at the box office reportedly.

Also read: With 'Dhaakad' earning just Rs 2.58 cr, has Kangana ceased to be a bankable star?

Credits: Hindustan Times

Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad Dinesh Mukut Panga Rangoli Hrithik Roshan Kashmir Files Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani JUGJUGG JEEYO Karan Johar Bollywood News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 23:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maddam Sir: Twists and Turns! Amar and Karishma shocked to know about Amit and Shikha’s connection
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Woah! Mahadev ready to consume poison for Devas and Asuras
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Puzzling! Radhika cannot recollect to whom she has lent the money
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
OMG! Is Ranveer Singh going to be the new ‘Shaktimaan’ and reprise Mukesh Khanna’s role?
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has many exciting projects lined up for him. Earlier this year, Sony International Productions in...
Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main: Woah! Shree misuses her powers to make Shreya stay back. Maa Lakshmi doesn’t like it
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Exclusive! “It is very tough to find people who do not make me feel alienated”, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
OMG! Is Ranveer Singh going to be the new ‘Shaktimaan’ and reprise Mukesh Khanna’s role?
Latest Video