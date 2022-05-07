Interesting! ‘Dhaakad’ producer Deepak Mukut clears the air about several rumours surrounding the film

MUMBAI: Also read: Huge Trouble! Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on THIS date, and this has a connection with Javed Akhtar

We already know that Dhaakad tanked miserably at the box office and after which a lot of rumours were surrounding the film. Some even called Kangana Ranaut a less bankable star.

Now, the producer of the film, Dinesh Mukut has reacted to several other rumours surrounding the film. One such rumour was that he had to sell his office to repay the loans and dues as the movie tanked. He also talked about why the film didn’t do well in an interview. Also, since reports were being made that the film had a tough time selling the OTT rights, Deepak reacted to the same too.

In an interview with another news portal, Deepak clarified about the office, it was a baseless rumour and absolutely wrong. “I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in the due course.”

Talking about the performance of the film he said that the film was made with a lot of conviction and was a well-made film. “I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well.” He is proud of his film anyway and it was a less explored genre.

Dhaakad is an action movie directed by Rajneesh Ghai which released on the 20th of May this year alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the latter broke the dry spell cast over the box office, Dhaakad failed to impress the audience with its theatrical release. It didn’t even cross the 10 crore mark at the box office reportedly.

Also read: With 'Dhaakad' earning just Rs 2.58 cr, has Kangana ceased to be a bankable star?

Credits: Hindustan Times