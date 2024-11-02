Interesting! Dharmendra's Veeru in Sholay Almost Became Thakur? The Untold Story Behind the Casting Twist

MUMBAI: Ramesh Sippy's iconic film, Sholay, has etched its place in the annals of Bollywood, captivating audiences even after almost five decades. However, a lesser-known nugget from the film's casting saga unveils an intriguing twist involving Dharmendra's desire to play a different role.

In an unexpected turn of events, Dharmendra, who eventually portrayed the lovable character of Veeru, initially harbored ambitions of essaying Sanjeev Kumar's role as Thakur. Why? The actor believed that Thakur's character offered more substance. However, a compelling factor altered the course of his decision—the enchanting presence of Hema Malini in the narrative.

During the making of Sholay, both Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar found themselves vying for Hema Malini's attention, adding a real-life layer of complexity to the on-screen dynamics. Sanjeev Kumar had already proposed marriage to Hema Malini, although the actress had not reciprocated his feelings. Simultaneously, Dharmendra was also deeply in love with Hema Malini.

Upon expressing his inclination to play Thakur to director Ramesh Sippy, Dharmendra received a revelation that reshaped the film's casting dynamics. Sippy informed him that by opting for Thakur's role, he would be passing on the character of Veeru to Sanjeev Kumar—a prospect that involved on-screen romance with Hema Malini. Unwilling to witness his love interest paired with Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra swiftly reconsidered and embraced the character of Veeru.

Sholay, a cinematic masterpiece, also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles, with Amjad Khan leaving an indelible mark as the menacing Gabbar Singh.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's off-screen romance flourished into a real-life love story. Despite the initial complexities, they starred together in several films like Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, and Dillagi. The reel-life pairing transformed into a lifelong commitment as Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980, sharing a familial journey with their two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

