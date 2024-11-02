Interesting! Dharmendra's Veeru in Sholay Almost Became Thakur? The Untold Story Behind the Casting Twist

Unearth the fascinating trivia about the casting of the timeless classic Sholay, where Dharmendra originally aspired to play Thakur but a twist in the tale led him to embrace the role of Veeru, all driven by his feelings for co-star Hema Malini.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 09:30
movie_image: 
Dharmendra

MUMBAI: Ramesh Sippy's iconic film, Sholay, has etched its place in the annals of Bollywood, captivating audiences even after almost five decades. However, a lesser-known nugget from the film's casting saga unveils an intriguing twist involving Dharmendra's desire to play a different role.

In an unexpected turn of events, Dharmendra, who eventually portrayed the lovable character of Veeru, initially harbored ambitions of essaying Sanjeev Kumar's role as Thakur. Why? The actor believed that Thakur's character offered more substance. However, a compelling factor altered the course of his decision—the enchanting presence of Hema Malini in the narrative.

During the making of Sholay, both Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar found themselves vying for Hema Malini's attention, adding a real-life layer of complexity to the on-screen dynamics. Sanjeev Kumar had already proposed marriage to Hema Malini, although the actress had not reciprocated his feelings. Simultaneously, Dharmendra was also deeply in love with Hema Malini.

Also Read:Must read! Javed Akhtar refutes the rumours of Sholay and Zanjeer being copied from western films

Upon expressing his inclination to play Thakur to director Ramesh Sippy, Dharmendra received a revelation that reshaped the film's casting dynamics. Sippy informed him that by opting for Thakur's role, he would be passing on the character of Veeru to Sanjeev Kumar—a prospect that involved on-screen romance with Hema Malini. Unwilling to witness his love interest paired with Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra swiftly reconsidered and embraced the character of Veeru.

Sholay, a cinematic masterpiece, also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles, with Amjad Khan leaving an indelible mark as the menacing Gabbar Singh.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's off-screen romance flourished into a real-life love story. Despite the initial complexities, they starred together in several films like Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, and Dillagi. The reel-life pairing transformed into a lifelong commitment as Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980, sharing a familial journey with their two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Also Read: Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan recalls an astonishing incident from the film Sholay set when Dharmendra fired a real gun; Says 'Main Bach Gaya'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18 

    
 

Entertainment Dharmendra Sholay Veeru Thakur Hema Malini Sanjeev Kumar Ramesh Sippy Bollywood Casting love triangle Amitabh Bachchan Amjad Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi gives it back to Durva
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal Reflects on Relationship History: "I have always been a very toxic guy in relationships"
MUMBAI: As Valentine's week approaches, actor Pratik Sehajpal opens up about his relationship status, revealing that he...
Woah! Ram Madhvani Opens Up on Sushmita Sen's Health Scare During Aarya Shoot: "In Two Weeks, She Was..."
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview director Ram Madhvani delves into the challenges faced during the shooting of the...
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan's Emotional Turmoil: From Tears to Anger Over His Beloved Dog's Fate
MUMBAI: In a poignant revelation, Shah Rukh Khan's emotional journey through loss and unexpected discoveries comes to...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oops! Durva's plan to harras Savi backfires
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi refuses to go with Yashwant's narrative
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Pratik
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal Reflects on Relationship History: "I have always been a very toxic guy in relationships"
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pratik
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal Reflects on Relationship History: "I have always been a very toxic guy in relationships"
Ram
Woah! Ram Madhvani Opens Up on Sushmita Sen's Health Scare During Aarya Shoot: "In Two Weeks, She Was..."
Shah
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan's Emotional Turmoil: From Tears to Anger Over His Beloved Dog's Fate
Rajesh
Evergreen! Rajesh Khanna's Timeless Classic: Aradhana, the First Bollywood Movie to Celebrate a 100-Day Run
Shah
What! Shah Rukh Khan's Surprising Rejection: Why He Turned Down Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire
Madhuri
Really! Madhuri Dixit's Surprising Rejection: Why She Refused to Star with Salman Khan in Hum Saath Saath Hain