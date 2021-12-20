Interesting! Did Esha Gupta make her account private after revealing cozy pictures with her love?

MUMBAI : Actress Esha Gupta is indeed one of the hottest and fittest actresses we have in the Bollywood industry; we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

The actress has not only won hearts with her presence on the big screen but also impressed the audience with her acting in digital space with the web series RejctX and Naakab. No doubt the fans always look forward to seeing more of the pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress.

And today we have learnt that the actress Esha Gupta has made her Instagram account private. Yes, you heard it right! The actress has made her social media handle Instagram private. Earlier we have seen the actress sharing some cozy pictures with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar.

Indeed actress Esha Gupta is someone who shares very little about her personal life and we have seen very little about her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar on her social media handle. Sharing these two beautiful pictures the actress made her social media account private.

On the work front, actress Esha Gupta was last seen in the web series Nakab which also had Mallika Sherawat. She will also be seen in the third season of the web series Aashram alongside Bobby Deol.

