Interesting! Did you know Salman Khan used to carry a secret camera to click pictures of his female fans?

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has been wooing the fans and followers with his on-screen presence and charming personality.

In his thirty-year long illustrious acting career, the superstar delivered several blockbuster films that earned him as one of the most commercially successful actors of Indian cinema.

The handsome lad started his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi which was released in 1988. He then got a leading role in Sooraj Barjatiya’s film Maine Pyar Kiya that released in 1989. He then became a household name after the release of the film.

There is no doubt that Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. He often performs live stage shows and organises tours, the latest was being the Da-Bangg tour that covered Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and other countries. But back in the early ’90s, when the superstar went on a show, he had special gifts for all his fans.

He once confessed that he carries a small camera in his neck-chain and click pictures of his fans in the front row. He then autographs and sends them to his fans. In an interview when a host asked him “Is it true that a small camera is attached here jo click karta hai tasveerein logon ki”, Salman then shows off his chain confirming it. The host then asked, “Jin ladkion first row me baite hai un sabki tasveerein aap leke jaati hai apne saath?” to which Salman Khan said, “yes, I autograph them and send them back.”

