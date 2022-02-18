Interesting! Disney+ Hotstar purchases Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ at THIS whopping amount

MUMBAI: ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Vijay Deverakonda is all set to enthrall the audience with his much-hyped upcoming movie ‘Liger’.

It is being reported that the movie’s OTT rights are being sold at a whopping price.

Apparently, Disney+ Hotstar paid a whopping Rs 65 crore for the OTT rights of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s ‘Liger’. If the reports are to be trusted, it is the biggest OTT deal in South Indian cinema. Yes, it’s not Amazon Prime Video India but Disney+ Hotstar who has bought the rights of the film.

With such a huge amount being claimed for the post-theatrical rights of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, the heavy buzz around the release is imaginable.

Helmed by Telugu director Puri Jagannath, the movie is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai.

Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America’s former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role.

Makrand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, and others will be seen in significant roles as well.

‘Liger’ is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmy Kaur, and Karan Johar.

