Interesting! Don 3 star cast to have THIS popular PORN star, Read tweet

Shah Rukh Khan who will be next seen in Pathaan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming projects Dunki, Jawaan, Brahmastra and will have a cameo role in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bhaijaan’

MUMBAI: Just a few days ago we all were left exhilarated after the makers of the Don franchise finally shared the good news of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 in making. Not just this, it was also claimed that Amitabh Bachchan who was the OG would be reprising his role for the third instalment.

Recently, famous p*rn star Kendra Lust, who is one big Shah Rukh Khan buff, claimed that she was ready to star in the actor’s next big project Don 3. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

P*rn star Kendra Lust recently took it to her Twitter handle to express her love for Shah Rukh Khan and show her interest to star in Don 3 alongside him. Her Tweet read, “Hey @ritesh_sid & @FarOutAkhtar .. Let’s make #Don3 on Public Demand I am In ”.

Not just that, a few days ago Kendra had also tweeted a fan-made poster with her in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan’s poster. Her Tweet read, “Always wanted #SRK in stylist Action movies…What a teaser…Waiting for @Atlee_dir ‘s this masterpiece ft. @iamsrk & #nayanthara.. Have A Blast, Chief  #Jawan”

Latest Video