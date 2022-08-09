Interesting! Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria was spotted with a Mystery Man, netizens’ reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI : Tara Sutaria, who has reportedly been dating actor Aadar Jain for a couple of years now, was on Wednesday spotted with a mystery man in Mumbai. Interestingly, netizens tried to guess the name of the mystery man in the comment section.

A video of them stepping out of what appeared to be a restaurant was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. A number of users wondered if the man was cricketer Deepak Hooda. Others dropped Arjun Kapoor and Raghav Juyal’s names in the comment section.

The actress looked stunning in a black crop top which she paired with a denim. Tara kept her hair open for the outing. On the other, the man in question tried to dodge media by covering his face with a mask and his hoodie. He looked tall and lean.

Meanwhile, Tara and Aadar have been dating since 2019 and have been spotted in multiple public outings together.

On the work front, Tara is currently in bliss, enjoying the success of Ek Villain Returns. The action entertainer starring Tara, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham fared well at the box office.

