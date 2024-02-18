Interesting! Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's School Days: A Surprising Turn of Events

MUMBAI: Esha Deol, the daughter of Bollywood's iconic couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has had her share of surprises, especially when it comes to relationships. Before their recent announcement of separation, Esha and Bharat Takhtani's journey began with a surprising incident in their school days.

In a candid revelation, Esha shared that she was taken aback when Bharat tried to hold her hand in school. This unexpected gesture sparked a chain of events that eventually led to their relationship. Esha, known for her roles in Bollywood films, is also the sister of Ahana Deol.

The rumours of Esha and Bharat's separation had been circulating for some time, gaining traction when Bharat was absent from both Esha's and her mother Hema Malini's birthday celebrations. However, the couple recently confirmed their separation through a joint statement, expressing their mutual and amicable decision.

In their statement, Esha and Bharat emphasized that their two children's best interests and welfare are their top priorities. They requested privacy during this transitional period, highlighting their commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for their family.

Despite the challenges they may face, Esha and Bharat's focus on their children's well-being reflects their maturity and respect for each other. As they navigate this new chapter in their lives, their journey serves as a reminder of the complexities of relationships and the importance of mutual respect and understanding.

Credit: News 18