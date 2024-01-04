Interesting! Farah Khan playfully steals spotlight from Karan Johar in throwback Diwali video

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shares a delightful throwback video from Diwali night, playfully stealing the spotlight from friend Karan Johar. The fun interaction showcases the camaraderie between the two, emphasizing that only real friends can engage in such light-hearted moments.
movie_image: 
Farah Khan

MUMBAI: In a delightful throwback video shared by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, the camaraderie between her and friend Karan Johar takes center stage as she playfully steals his spotlight during a Diwali night photoshoot. The amusing interaction captures the essence of their real friendship, showcasing the fun and candid moments they share.

In the video, Karan Johar, dressed in black ethnic attire, is engaged in a photoshoot when Farah, donning a shimmery pink outfit, approaches him with a mischievous intent. Farah asks, “Are you clicking pictures?” before cheekily pushing Karan away from the spotlight. Karan, in good spirits, responds, “One second, my closeups are not over,” and playfully pushes Farah back. The lighthearted exchange leaves both of them laughing.

Farah captions the video with humor, stating, "NO ONE steals his spotlight & #karan reel #throwback Diwali night!! Real friends do this!! @karanjohar till we make new reels."

Farah Khan, an avid social media user with 3.8 million followers on Instagram, often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. The throwback Diwali video not only showcases the fun-filled friendship between Farah and Karan but also highlights their ability to share spontaneous and enjoyable moments.

As Farah Khan continues her role as a judge on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' this throwback video adds another layer of entertainment for her followers, giving them a glimpse into the joyous dynamics of Bollywood friendships.

