INTERESTING: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to NOT have a nikah or a Maharashtrian wedding!

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly got together in 2018.

(Also Read: OMG! Netizens slam Farhan Akhtar for calling Shibani Dandekar ‘Forever Co-traveler’)

He was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Akhtar, with whom he has two daughters. Farhan is also about to make his directorial comeback, with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Ahead of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s official wedding on February 21, it has been reported that a Maharashtrian wedding will also be taking place.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Maharashtrian wedding will be taking place on February 19, which would be an intimate one, with close friends and family. The ceremony is most likely to take place at Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra.

Reportedly, the family will be leaving for Khandala on the evening of February 18, and the traditional wedding will be a daytime affair the next day. Shibani’s sisters and close friends are in charge of the pre-wedding festivities and bachelorette parties, which will take place between February 17 (today) and 18.

According to the latest report in a news portal, contrary to the speculations doing the rounds, Farhan and Shibani will not have a nikah or Maharashtrian wedding. Instead, the couple will be exchanging vows amidst their near and dear ones. The source also told the news portal that the couple chose not to get into the trap of having a traditional wedding to keep each other’s religious backgrounds and beliefs out of their special day.

Around 50 odd guests are reportedly expected to attend the wedding, which includes the likes of Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidhwani and Rhea Chakraborty. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are also reportedly on the guest list.

(Also Read: RUMOUR MILLS: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a MAHARASHTRIAN WEDDING ahead of the official one in Khandala?)

CREDIT: TOI