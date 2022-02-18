Interesting! Farhan Akhtar's mom Honey Irani reveals Shibani Dandekar has a special request for her everytime she comes over

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married. The B-town couple will have a traditional wedding on February 19, followed by a court wedding on February 21. The pre-wedding ceremonies kickstarted on February 17, and several celebrities were snapped making their way to his Mumbai residence.

Farhan's mother Honey Irani has now revealed that she is fond of Shibani and opened up about how they bond over food.

Farhan is the son of Javed Akhtar and his first wife, Honey Irani. Honey has said in an interview that Shibani is a “foodie” and how Shibani asks her to make delicious food whenever she comes to visit her with Farhan.

She said, “There are times where they both call me and say, ‘Mom we are coming home kuch achcha banake rakhna (make something nice please). Shibani likes to eat the guacamole I make. She also enjoys eating my nawabi keema and all the other mutton dishes I make and of course the dhansak. She is quite a foodie! It’s good for them as both of them love food. Both of them are on diet all the time, but Sunday is the day when they want to treat themselves."

The actor was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. He began dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018.

Credits: Hindustan Times