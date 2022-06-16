Interesting! Filmmaker BR Chopra’s Juhu Bungalow sold for THIS whopping amount, deets inside

MUMBAI: Veteran filmmaker BR Chopra’s Juhu bungalow BR house was recently sold for nearly Rs 183 crore. The 25,000-sq-ft bungalow is spread over nearly an acre of land in Mumbai’s Juhu locality.

A popular real estate developer has acquired the property from Renu Ravi Chopra, wife of Ravi Chopra and daughter-in-law of BR Chopra. The company has reportedly paid stamp duty of nearly Rs 11 crore for the registration of the deal.

According to reports, the realty developer is planning to develop a premium residential project on the plot through its residential development entity.

BR Chopra conducted most of his business there. He also breathed his last there in 2008. Following a string of flops and some co-productions failed to take off, Chopra saw his production house slip into the losses in his last days. His son reportedly managed to salvage the property earlier from a number of creditors after repaying them and clearing the bungalow of any encumbrances in 2013.

BR Chopra is known for blockbuster films like, ‘Waqt’, ‘Naya Daur’, The Burning Train’, ‘Nikaah’ and others.

