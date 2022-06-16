Interesting! Filmmaker BR Chopra’s Juhu Bungalow sold for THIS whopping amount, deets inside

BR Chopra is known for his directorial films Waqt, Nikaah, Burning Train and now his ancestral family house in Juhu has been sold by his daughter-in-law Renu Ravi Chopra for nearly Rs 183 crore

 

 

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 17:22
movie_image: 
BR Chopra

MUMBAI: Veteran filmmaker BR Chopra’s Juhu bungalow BR house was recently sold for nearly Rs 183 crore. The 25,000-sq-ft bungalow is spread over nearly an acre of land in Mumbai’s Juhu locality.

A popular real estate developer has acquired the property from Renu Ravi Chopra, wife of Ravi Chopra and daughter-in-law of BR Chopra. The company has reportedly paid stamp duty of nearly Rs 11 crore for the registration of the deal.

Also Read: Did you know that Chetan Hansraj was a part of B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat as Balram?

According to reports, the realty developer is planning to develop a premium residential project on the plot through its residential development entity.

BR Chopra conducted most of his business there. He also breathed his last there in 2008. Following a string of flops and some co-productions failed to take off, Chopra saw his production house slip into the losses in his last days. His son reportedly managed to salvage the property earlier from a number of creditors after repaying them and clearing the bungalow of any encumbrances in 2013.

Also Read: HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Imlie spreads the rumour of Madhav's recovery; Jyoti poisons Harry in StarPlus' Imlie

BR Chopra is known for blockbuster films like, ‘Waqt’, ‘Naya Daur’, The Burning Train’, ‘Nikaah’ and others.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies BR Chopra Ravi Chopra Renu Chopra Waqt Naya Daur The Burning Train Nikaah
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 17:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming TWIST! Shree makes a masterplan to bring Vaibhav and Shreya close
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Armaan taks home an unconscious Preesha leaving behind a letter, Rudraksh devastated
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
EXCLUSIVE! Banni exposes Viraj; Dadusa breaks Niyati and Yuvan's engagement in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-lister production houses in the entertainment industry. Also Read:...
Must Read! This is what has CHANGED Hardik Pandya’s PERSPECTIVE of LIFE
MUMBAI: One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya never fails to woo his fans and followers with his cricketing...
Exclusive! Abhishek Banerjee joins the cast of Hotstar show Criminal Minds
MUMBAI: No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Abhishek Banerjee defining his craft on screen. We have seen...
Recent Stories
Good News! Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is rumoured to get married with her boyfriend
Good News! Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is rumoured to get married with her boyfriend
Latest Video