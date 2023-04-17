Interesting! Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput and more star wives who always grab the limelight

MUMBAI: While many Bollywood actors have got married to actresses, there are some actors who decided to tie the knot with women who are not from the industry or they are not actresses. However, whenever these star wives are spotted by the paparazzi they grab everyone’s attention.

So, today, let’s look at the list of star wives who always grab the limelight...

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan is a successful producer and interior designer. She is the wife of the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. While of course her husband is always the talk of the town, Gauri also grabs all the attention whenever she is spotted at an event.

Mira Rajput

Everyone was surprised when Shahid Kapoor decided to do an arrange marriage with Mira Rajput. Mira is spotted with Shahid many times, and she also makes solo appearances at the event and the limelight is always on her.

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer. She is spotted by paparazzi multiple times, especially when she is with Varun Dhawan.

Maanayata Dutt

From her social media posts to being spotted at events, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt has always grabbed the attention. She surely carried herself wonderfully.

Sunita Ahuja

One star wife, who actually grabs more attention than her husband, is Sunita Ahuja. The wife of Govinda always grabs the limelight, especially when she accompanies her husband at reality shows.

